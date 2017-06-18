Nature: A closer look

Warmer weather is finally here and Franklin County's many talented photographers are here to bring readers the best shots of nature and those who live in it. The basis for the Sunday collections goes back to March 2011, when author and photographer Jane Naliboff of Chesterville began sending a few pictures each week. Other photographers have since joined the effort, creating one of the Bulldog's most widely appreciated features. If you are interested in contributing, please send photos to thedailybulldog@gmail.com.
Sunset on Flagstaff Lake. (Jessica Davis/Eustis)
A nice sunset at Height of Land Wednesday night. (Don Waterhouse)
Chipping Sparrow in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Warbling Vireo at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Tree Swallow in nest box at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Common Loon at Hills Pond in Perkins Plantation. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Hooded Merganser taking flight at Hills Pond. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Blackburnian Warbler at Hills Pond. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
A turtle laying her eggs in Wilton. (Dennis York)
A toad on the lawn in Wilton. (Dennis York)
A young bull moose near Weld. (Dennis York)
Lupines on Fenderson Hill in Wilton. (Dennis York)
Temple Road sunset. (Jennifer Ellsworth/Farmington)
Turtle, Kimball Pond. (Darlene Power/New Sharon)
Sunrise Blueberry Hill, Rome. (Darlene Power/New Sharon)
Wood Duck and babies Belgrade Stream. (Darlene Power/New Sharon)
Blue Heron, Belgrade Stream. (Darlene Power/New Sharon)
Inside an iris. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
Owl in Fayette. (June Brock)
Rangeley Lake in business. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
The family parade. (Jane Knox/ Rangeley)
Summer purple. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
As temperatures rise, so do the colors. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Curious Chipmunk. (Heidi Smith/Starks)
Basketball Court at Sunset. (Heidi Smith/Starks)
In the Dawns early light, an Eagle on Wilson Lake. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Warming up for lift off! A Titmouse, Wilton. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Getting a closer look (for one of us)! (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Red is always a nice color anytime. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
No fog lights needed for this guy. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Almost summer and the iris is right on time. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Bumble bees collect pollen on the hairs of their legs, and then store it in their pollen pockets as you can see in the photo. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Bumble bee heading straight to the next stop on the pollen tour. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Cat bird in Belgrade Lakes. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
The recent rain showers helped bean seedlings to quickly sprout. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Mrs. Hummingbird took a time out to swallow some sugar water. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Monarch butterfly resting with its tongue curled up. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Poor Mrs. Phoebe came home to find her nest ripped apart and on the ground. Her three newborn chicks were gone. The good news is that she built a new nest in a new spot and is sitting on something. Time will tell. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Yellow swallowtail spent hours drinking form this fragrant liliac bush. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Pink yarrow just starting to bloom. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Up close with some pea blossoms. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
(Scott Landry)
(Scott Landry)