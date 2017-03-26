Franklin Countys First News

Nature: “…and life would all be spring.”

"The sun just touched the morning; The morning, happy thing, Supposed that he had come to dwell, And life would all be spring. ". Emily Dickinson (Maria James)

Still plenty of snow at Sugarloaf. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)

Spring weather is in the air. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)

We aren't the only ones looking forward to warmer weather. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)

Signs of spring. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)

The air is full of Red Cardinals' call for a mate from the top of the highest trees. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)

Detail of a pile of snow at the Farmer's Market in Skowhegan. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)

Still have snow in Wilton. Just enough to leave a dusting on the Deer's face. (Jim Knox/Wilton)

What appears to be a Fisher or Marten jumps into the snow for a Mouse. (Jim Knox/Wilton)

When walking away the large back made me feel this was a Fisher. (Jim Knox/Wilton)

A Blue Jay and a Hairy Woodpecker; Not normal to be that friendly and they were not. (Jim Knox/Wilton)

This bad weather can bring out some attitudes; Blue Jay talk! (Jim Knox/Wilton)

Better count your chickens. (Jim Knox/Wilton)

Looked out my window to see a Red-Wing Black Bird!! It must be Spring. (Jim Knox/Wilton)

 

