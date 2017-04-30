Nature: Blowin’ in the wind

Fading crocuses' pollen waiting to be spread by wind and wing. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
The edge of Hopkins Steam is home to this tiny bright blue gem showing off its stamens, pistal and pollen. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Eastern Painted Turtle. (Darlene Power/New Sharon)
Alone in the middle of Great Pond, Belgrade Lakes, awaiting a mate
to set up a nest. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Mr. and Mrs. Goose having alone time in Parker Pond bog before the numerous kids arrive. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
American Bald Eagle. (Darlene Power/New Sharon)
Tree fungus does not wait for the spring flowers to bloom. (Gil Riley/Wilton)
Male flowers of a red maple. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
Daffodils brighten gardens and roadsides where winter sand and dirt linger. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
The feathers on the back of this lovely heron signal mating season. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Sheep on roadside farms have been as interested in me and my cameras as I have been in them. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Geese taking off. (Darlene Power/New Sharon)
Tiny blues blowin' in the wind. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Red tailed hawk poised to strike prey in a Vienna bog. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
The same hawk patiently waiting for movement in the bog below. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
When fish can fly. Positioning a fish vertically in order to swallow it whole is no easy trick on a tree branch using only a bill . This determined, and hungry, Kingfisher spent twenty minutes trying to subdue the fish before wrestling it into his mouth. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Kingfisher didn't have much trouble holding on to his catch horizontally, but the fish still had some fight left in him. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Oops, the fish was almost lost for a second, but the bird won in the end. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Foggy morning flight. (Ryan Stone/Farmington)