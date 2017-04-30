Franklin Countys First News

Nature: Blowin’ in the wind

Posted by • April 30, 2017 •

Fading crocuses' pollen waiting to be spread by wind and wing. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

The edge of Hopkins Steam is home to this tiny bright blue gem showing off its stamens, pistal and pollen. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Eastern Painted Turtle. (Darlene Power/New Sharon)

Alone in the middle of Great Pond, Belgrade Lakes, awaiting a mate
to set up a nest. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)

Mr. and Mrs. Goose having alone time in Parker Pond bog before the numerous kids arrive. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

American Bald Eagle. (Darlene Power/New Sharon)

Tree fungus does not wait for the spring flowers to bloom. (Gil Riley/Wilton)

Male flowers of a red maple. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)

Daffodils brighten gardens and roadsides where winter sand and dirt linger. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

The feathers on the back of this lovely heron signal mating season. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)

Sheep on roadside farms have been as interested in me and my cameras as I have been in them. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Geese taking off. (Darlene Power/New Sharon)

Tiny blues blowin' in the wind. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Red tailed hawk poised to strike prey in a Vienna bog. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

The same hawk patiently waiting for movement in the bog below. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

When fish can fly. Positioning a fish vertically in order to swallow it whole is no easy trick on a tree branch using only a bill . This determined, and hungry, Kingfisher spent twenty minutes trying to subdue the fish before wrestling it into his mouth. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Kingfisher didn't have much trouble holding on to his catch horizontally, but the fish still had some fight left in him. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Oops, the fish was almost lost for a second, but the bird won in the end. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Foggy morning flight. (Ryan Stone/Farmington)

