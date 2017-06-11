Nature: Early morning affairs

Warmer weather is finally here and Franklin County's many talented photographers are here to bring readers the best shots of nature and those who live in it. The basis for the Sunday collections goes back to March 2011, when author and photographer Jane Naliboff of Chesterville began sending a few pictures each week. Other photographers have since joined the effort, creating one of the Bulldog's most widely appreciated features. If you are interested in contributing, please send photos to thedailybulldog@gmail.com.
Female Ruby Throated Hummingbird. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Resting female Ruby Throated Hummingbird. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Cedar Waxwing on an island in Parker Pond. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Least Flycatcher, Parker Pond. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Dew covered marsh-grass flowers glitter in the early morning sun in Parker Pond. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Sunrise on Parker Pond. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Yellow Warbler catching breakfast on Parker Pond. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
The early loon catches the fish in Parker Pond. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Lady Bird Beetle searching for aphids. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Little Song Sparrow got a mouthful at the insect buffet. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Dramatic loon surface after a long dive in Parker Pond. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Best buds, wild columbine. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Miss Spider sewing herself in for the night in a cozy leaf curl after spinning her traps. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
A wild geranium showing off its colorful stamens and pollen. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
An American Kingbird rests on a dead branch on a Parker Pond island. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Up close with the stamens and pistal of a delicate wild Columbine. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Dummers Beach Campground- Sunset over Webb Lake, Weld. (Heidi Smith/Starks)
At 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, a young deer crossed the highway in front of me and stopped and turned to show me; he's a young Buck and proud of it! (Jim Knox/Wilton)
A Deer in Farmington, not so content as it didn't take long to jump into action. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
One of the young Kits in Wilton shows back up for another picture. He's getting older! (Jim Knox/Wilton)
A Pied-billed Grebe stay's just long enough for me to take this picture. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Its early morning and a Hooded Meganser shows a nice hairdo. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Red-eyed Vireo at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Northern Parula- a species of warbler at Hills Pond in Perkins Township. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Black-throated Blue Warbler at Hills Pond. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Northern Waterthrush- a species of warbler in Weld. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Brown Thrasher in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
A high temperature day produced a sunset that made the trees appear as though they were on fire. (Jennifer Ellsworth/Farmington)
Sunset in West Farmington. (Jennifer Ellsworth/Farmington)