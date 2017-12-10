Nature: Just the beginning

First cover on Beaver Bog. (Heidi Smith/Starks)
It's only just begun in Starks. (Heidi Smith/Starks)
New ice on a new beaver bog. (Ed Zilinsky)
Ice at the edge of the Sandy River on Friday. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
A deer catching some afternoon sun in Wilton. (Dennis York)
A Starks Farmscape. (Heidi Smith/Starks)
Full moon from my deck. (Heidi Smith/Starks)
Looking at Mt. Blue from No. Jay today. (Heidi Smith/Starks)
50/50 in Vienna. (Heidi Smith/Starks)
Ice fingers. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Reflecting between the Frozen. (Heidi Smith/Starks)
The bay will soon be frozen over. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Thin Ice in Vienna. (Heidi Smith/Starks)
Sitting by the bay in the sun. Brrr. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Perched in Madison. (Heidi Smith/Starks)
Should we stay or should we go? (Heidi Smith/Starks)
Do I see a glimpse of a ski slope? (Heidi Smith/Starks)
awesome pictures, and you can almost feel the cold just looking at them..
Very nice picture Ed. Love the composition and colors in this one.
Great pictures by all. A taste of what's to come. Keep warm people