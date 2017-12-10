Franklin Countys First News

Nature: Just the beginning

Posted by • December 10, 2017 •

First cover on Beaver Bog. (Heidi Smith/Starks)

It's only just begun in Starks. (Heidi Smith/Starks)

​New ice on a new beaver bog. (Ed Zilinsky)

Ice at the edge of the Sandy River on Friday. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)

A deer catching some afternoon sun in Wilton. (Dennis York)

A Starks Farmscape. (Heidi Smith/Starks)

Full moon from my deck. (Heidi Smith/Starks)

Looking at Mt. Blue from No. Jay today. (Heidi Smith/Starks)

50/50 in Vienna. (Heidi Smith/Starks)

Ice fingers. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)

Reflecting between the Frozen. (Heidi Smith/Starks)

The bay will soon be frozen over. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)

Thin Ice in Vienna. (Heidi Smith/Starks)

Sitting by the bay in the sun. Brrr. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)

Perched in Madison. (Heidi Smith/Starks)

Should we stay or should we go? (Heidi Smith/Starks)

Do I see a glimpse of a ski slope? (Heidi Smith/Starks)

3 Responses »

  1. Mavis
    December 10, 2017 • 6:18 pm

    awesome pictures, and you can almost feel the cold just looking at them..

  2. Just saying...
    December 10, 2017 • 6:38 pm

    Very nice picture Ed. Love the composition and colors in this one.

  3. Alison Haines
    December 10, 2017 • 7:28 pm

    Great pictures by all. A taste of what's to come. Keep warm people

