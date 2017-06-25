Nature: New faces

Warmer weather is finally here and Franklin County's many talented photographers are here to bring readers the best shots of nature and those who live in it. The basis for the Sunday collections goes back to March 2011, when author and photographer Jane Naliboff of Chesterville began sending a few pictures each week. Other photographers have since joined the effort, creating one of the Bulldog's most widely appreciated features. If you are interested in contributing, please send photos to thedailybulldog@gmail.com.
Hummingbirds build their nest out of birch back and spider webs. (Jack Mills/Wilton)
Blue-headed Vireo at Hills Pond in Perkins Township. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Bluet-a damselfly-at Hills Pond. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Deer in field in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Female Calico Pennant dragonfly at Hills Pond. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Hermit Thrush taking a beakful of food to nestlings at Hills Pond. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
A Thrush on her nest. (Dennis York)
Thrush eggs. (Dennis York)
Thrush chicks, only hours old. (Dennis York)
Thrush chicks, 10 days old. (Dennis York)
Before the rain on Fri. 6:30 a.m. Day breaks, with a Rainbow over Wilton. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
A mother Canada Goose with her young one's and some extra protection. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Two young Canada Geese; What looks to be what's left of a family...Taking care of each other. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
A Wood Duck in Wilton. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
A mother Hairy Woodpecker checks in on her young one. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
A Loon on Wilson Lake; No baby here! (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Peek-a-boo! Owls in Fayette.
Hay field in Strong. (Jennifer Ellsworth/Farmington)
Dirt road in Strong. (Jennifer Ellsworth/Farmington)
Sunset through the trees in West Farmington. (Jennifer Ellsworth/Farmington)
Mr. Osprey keeping watch over his family beneath him while Mrs. O fed their chick..(Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Welcome, Little O! Perhaps a face only a mother could love. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
There's a new face in my garden, its head reminding me of a piece of chocolate. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
A very hungry female ruby throated hummingbird was ready to drink. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Heather flower with spittlebug nymphs covered with bubbles they secrete. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Summer breeze. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Speedwell. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
With the opening of peony buds come the rains. Seriously, it never fails. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
It's a jungle out there. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
These finches visit my bird feeder daily. Very colorful when their spouses join them.
Some very awesome pictures of mother nature this week.
Thank you all for these pictures
Always Fantastic! Thanks again for sharing.