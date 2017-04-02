Nature: New Sunrises

The results of yesterday's spring snowstorm. (Robert Smith/Wilton)
The Fairbanks Bridge in Farmington on April 1 1987. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Frozen cherries are beautiful when dipped in ice and snow. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Birds have it hard in the winter so this couple is delighted with a
human treat. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Is this storm an April fool's joke? (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Friday morning sunrise at the top of Procter Hill in New Sharon. (Darlene Power/New Sharon)
Awesome pictures and thank you again. Hope the snow will be gone soon and we will see some beautiful flowers here