Nature: Signs of spring

Colors of early spring. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
It's a guy thing: The latest in Tom Turkey fashion is the casual snood toss. Usually the snood hangs straight down covering the beak and beyond. (The snood, an appendage made of erectile tissue, is controlled by a Tom's emotions. At rest, the snood resembles a small horn slightly above its eyes. The male with the longest snood is deferred to by the other males). (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
A triple strut and no luck with the ladies. Their best bet might just be TurkeyMatch.com. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Emu impersonator. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Raindrop deflections. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Signs of spring everywhere. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
More signs of spring. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
(Ryan Stone/Farmington)
Spring birds. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Snow melt. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
(Ryan Stone/Farmington)
Sumac and grapevine. (Ryan Stone/Farmington)
Love the pictures. It gives me hope that spring is coming. Thanks for sharing
Love those turkey pictures and the tree bark picture was awesome.
Beautiful pictures as always, thank you for sharing.