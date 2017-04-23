Nature: Spring popping up

Hear a strange cat call? Maybe it is this slick catbird calling her mate. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Mrs. Osprey watches for the return of Mr. Osprey on their nest in Readfield. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Lichen and microscopic spores growing on a rock. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Day break with special colors. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Spring popping up from under the snow that this rain should wash away. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
A Pine Warbler (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Belgrade waking up. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
April showers bring May flowers. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
With a blink of your eyes the colors of dawn are here and then gone. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Great Pond looking icy cold. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Time for a little light spring preening. (Deelight Zitzelberger/Rumford)
Mr. & Mrs. Wood Duck. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Pussy willows in the sunshine. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
Raindrops cling to the hairs around the edges of clover leaves which seemingly popped up overnight. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Two fawns from last year. Still- one does nothing without the other. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
There she is, hiding in the branches new yellow blossoms of my
Forsythia bush shelter by the house. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Someone's been sleeping on my tree stump. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
The ice is still not out of Belgrade Lakes' Great Pond but the
edges are clear so this regal Eagle found his way back here last week
to the shore of the Great Pond Marina. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Flower buds getting ready to open in a week or so. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)