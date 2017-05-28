Nature: Spring’s last breath

Warmer weather is finally here and Franklin County's many talented photographers are here to bring readers the best shots of nature and those who live in it. The basis for the Sunday collections goes back to March 2011, when author and photographer Jane Naliboff of Chesterville began sending a few pictures each week. Other photographers have since joined the effort, creating one of the Bulldog's most widely appreciated features. If you are interested in contributing, please send photos to thedailybulldog@gmail.com.
Tulip season's last beautiful breath. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Sunrise. (Jennifer Ellsworth/West Farmington)
Sunrise. (Jennifer Ellsworth/West Farmington)
Bald Eagle soaring over fields at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Baby woodcock masters of camouflage. (Maynard Webster/New Sharon)
Magnolia Warbler in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Baltimore Oriole in flight in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Sunrise. (Jennifer Ellsworth/West Farmington)
American Redstart in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Lilacs come in all colors but this deep purple is my favorite! (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Prairie Warbler behind the Augusta airport. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Sunset. (Jennifer Ellsworth/West Farmington)
Solitary Sandpiper with reflection in Wilson Lake. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Resting crane fly. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Grab a chair and enjoy a sun set on Wilson Lake, Wilton. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Another day slips into the grasses along the Sandy River. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Signs of summer and boating season to be. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
singing Black-throated Blue Warbler in the Flint Woods. (Steve Muise/Farmington)
Tiny flower unnoticed. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
A Baltimore Oriole in Livermore; Looking for some Vitamin C maybe? Orioles love
Oranges. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
A wild flower bouquet reaches for the sun at the edge of the woods. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Bluejay's picnic basket. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
One of the tiniest flowers on a weed we never notice. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Fox Kits seen in Wilton; One being a little shy for the Camera. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Water rising and merging every where with land? Time to build an ark? (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
A Flying Squirrel; Not often seen in the day time. Wilton. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
The Sandy River in New Sharon. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
Sunset in New Sharon. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Wild flowers everywhere. I love the spray of wild Bluets everywhere. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Beautiful pictures but I especially love the one of the two kits. Thank you to all and keep up the good work
Foxie Knoxie! Love those fox kits. I want one to add to my pet menagerie!
Beautiful pictures. Mr Maynard Webster, how many baby woodcocks are in the picture. I see 3 but wonder if there are 2 more back a bit from the 3? Their camouflage as you said is great. Thanks to all for the pictures. And to Jim Knox; is chair with a sunset at a private residence in Wilton? A pretty spot for sure.