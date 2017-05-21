Nature: Sunrise, sunset

Warmer weather is finally here and Franklin County's many talented photographers are here to bring readers the best shots of nature and those who live in it. The basis for the Sunday collections goes back to March 2011, when author and photographer Jane Naliboff of Chesterville began sending a few pictures each week. Other photographers have since joined the effort, creating one of the Bulldog's most widely appreciated features. If you are interested in contributing, please send photos to thedailybulldog@gmail.com.
The Early side of the Cushing School. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
(Terri Ziolkowski/Chesterville)
Weather. (Terri Ziolkowski/Chesterville)
The male Goldfinch likes to come to the feeder to eat the sunflower seeds. (Jim Dwinal/Farmington)
Common Loon at Hills Pond in Perkins Plantation. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Male and female Bluebirds in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Solitary Sandpiper at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Yellow Warbler in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Canada Warbler in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Nashville Warbler in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
This male Baltimore Oriole came to peek in our den window. (Jim Dwinal/Farmington)
April showers finally brought those fragrant lilacs and voluptuous Azaleas. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
(Jane Knox/Rangeley)
(Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Tulip beauty. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
Humans and hummingbirds both appreciate the dicentra spectabilis, one for its delicate beauty, the other for its nectar. (Maria James/Industry)
(Darlene Power/New Sharon)
Super Sunset at The Falls. (Terri Ziolkowski/Chesterville)
