Nature: The first signs of fall

Mountain Ash in all its glory. (Jane Knox)
Blackburnian Warbler in fall plumage. (Tom Oliver)
A Catbird snacks along the Vienna Millpond. (Jane Naliboff)
First red leaves. (Jane Knox)
Storm clouds gather over Rangeley. (Jane Knox)
As dinner swims by at last, Heron takes aim. (Jane Naliboff)
Walls make wonderful borders. (Jane Knox)
Wood Duck taking flight. (Tom Oliver)
Herring Gull grooming in the sun on Parker Pond. (Jane Naliboff)
Rolling Hills/Presque Isle. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Daddy long legs up close and personal with an egg sac. (Jane Naliboff)
Sunrise on Parker Pond. (Jane Naliboff)
Male wood duck in eclipse, late summer, plumage in Vienna Mill Pond. (Jane Naliboff)
Heron remaining perfectly still while the fish makes its way to his stomach. You've got to wonder what it feels like. (Jane Naliboff)
Fresh fish dinner for Heron tonight. (Jane Naliboff)
Immature Sharp Shinned hawk on Parker Pond. (Jane Naliboff)
Bright Sunrise/Caribou. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Here she is coming up for air and some much needed feather straightening. (Jane Naliboff)
A grey tree frog camouflaged on a tomatillo. (Deb Morse/Chesterville)
Monarch butterfly chrysalis. (Tom Oliver)
Caught this morning's sunrise in Caribou. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
A least sandpiper watches as I take its photo on Parker Pond. (Jane Naliboff)
Sugarloaf still waiting in the background. (Jane Knox)
Night Sky/Presque Isle. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
I've taken hundreds of photos of loons practicing what I thought to be just about every loon behavior imaginable, but this one was new to me. This is a female on Mt. Blue Pond giving herself a very aggressive bath. Who knew loons could roll on their backs and stick both feet in the air? How cute is that? (Jane Naliboff)
Mt. Blue Pond, Avon. It's worth the trip. (Jane Naliboff)
Heron showing patience as it waits for dinner to swim by in the Vienna Mill Pond. (Jane Naliboff)
Juvenile Downy Woodpecker (Darlene Power)
Young bucks enjoying the new grass in Wilton. (Dennis York)
Bay-breasted Warbler in fall plumage. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Monarch butterfly caterpillar. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
A young fox in Wilton. (Dennis York)
Black eyed Susans at the head of Wilson Lake. (Dennis York)
(Wendy Pond)
Chestnut-sided Warbler in fall plumage. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
(Wendy Pond)
(Wendy Pond)
Mallards taking flight. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
A skunk having lunch in Weld. (Dennis York)
(Wendy Pond)
Parker Pond marsh, the most interesting spot on the pond early in the morning. (Jane Naliboff)
Wood duck in eclipse, late summer, plumage. There's no need to look fancy when you're not trying to attract a mate. Dress down fall days. (Jane Naliboff)
Immature yellow warbler enjoying island life on Parker Pond. (Jane Naliboff)
Sunrise on Parker Pond Saturday morning. (Jane Naliboff)
Sunrise sea smoke on Parker Pond. (Jane Naliboff)