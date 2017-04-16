Franklin Countys First News

Nature: Things are looking up

Posted by • April 16, 2017 •

A Slate-colored Junco. They seem to be all over the area! (Jim Knox/Wilton)

Things are looking up. A pair of Blue birds in Wilton. (Jim Knox/Wilton)

A male Eastern Bluebird sings for spring. (Jim Knox/Wilton)

Black fly season is almost upon us. (Jim Knox/Wilton)

Not all of us liked winter! A European Starling. (Jim Knox/Wilton)

Rainbow over the water promising new life. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)

Aspen in bloom. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)

By the side of the Sandy River. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)

An early evening conversation. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)

Such a force of nature aroused this time of year to rejuvenate everything and everyone. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)

Print Friendly

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives