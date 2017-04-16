Nature: Things are looking up

A Slate-colored Junco. They seem to be all over the area! (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Things are looking up. A pair of Blue birds in Wilton. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
A male Eastern Bluebird sings for spring. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Black fly season is almost upon us. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Not all of us liked winter! A European Starling. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Rainbow over the water promising new life. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Aspen in bloom. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
By the side of the Sandy River. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
An early evening conversation. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Such a force of nature aroused this time of year to rejuvenate everything and everyone. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)