Nearly 200 participate in Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice walk/run

FARMINGTON – Lexi Harris was busily tacking her race number on the front of the shirt when she glanced briefly at the photo just above it. Her shirt featured a picture of her grandfather, Thomas, and underneath it said "In Loving Memory of Papa" in bright pink letters.

Harris, her sister Cahrey and Matt Annis were one of 17 teams that participated in the sixth annual Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice 5K and Remembrance Walk Sunday in downtown Farmington. And like this trio, most of the teams at the event were there in honor of a loved one.

“I know that many of us participate in this event annually because we’ve come to know Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice personally through services it has provided to family, friends and loved ones,’’ said event co-chair Sharon Cullenberg. “And we want to give back.”

Nearly 200 individuals took to the start line on a raw, overcast morning, helping to raise money for patient care at AHCH's Hospice House. As of race time, roughly $12,000 had been raised. Team Sandy had the largest team and was the top fund-raiser.

“I must say that I’m impressed with the turn out and quite honestly, I am both grateful for and humbled by the tremendous support of the greater Farmington community on display here,” said Ken Albert, President and CEO of AHCH. "Last year, AHCH provided more than $92,000 in free care to residents of Franklin County alone. This type of support and our commitment to always serve patients regardless of their ability to pay, allows families with financial challenges to focus on their loved ones at an important time."

Prizes were awarded in several age groups, but the top overall male finisher was Isaac Raymond in 21 minutes, 18 seconds, and the top female finisher was Tina Meserve in 22 minutes.

This event was the first of two 5K and Remembrance walks held by AHCH. There is still time to register for the next event, slated for Sunday, May 21 beginning at Central Maine Community College. To learn more go to www.hhrunwalk.com

These events are graciously sponsored by premiere sponsors Center Street Dental, Spectrum Medical Group and Complete Dentistry, as well as Franklin Savings Bank, Cullenberg Law Offices, Baxter Brewing Company, T&M Commercial Funding. Lamey Wellehan, The Fortin Group Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, H. E. Callahan Construction Company, Mechanics Savings Bank, Northeast Bank, Lewiston Firefighters Local 785 and Gleason Media Services.