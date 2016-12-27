New 4-H Club staring up: ‘It teaches kids lessons they will have their whole lives’

FARMINGTON - Young farmers can now learn all about raising animals for the meat market with a new 4-H Club called Supper on the Table. Club leaders Sarah Rowe and Lilly Osborne created the group when they recognized the need within the local community for market animal education.

“It’s really time-consuming and expensive to raise an animal for meat. Parents are hesitant to get involved with it,” Osborne said.

While 4-H Clubs traditionally focus on community service, leadership, citizenship and fundraising projects throughout the year, Supper on the Table members will also learn about raising different animals for meat with the hope that it will help them, and their parents, decide on which animal would best fit their lifestyle. Covering topics such as how to maintain appropriate muscle tone, how to stay within a budget and how to best market their product throughout the state, the club helps kids as young as seven years old prepare for the main event: fair season.

“We are hoping to run some clinics and bring in some real judges to teach the kids about showing,” Osborne said.

In the past, kids who raise meat animals through 4-H show them at fairs across the state. After the animals are judged and prizes are awarded, the animal is auctioned off to anyone looking for high quality, local meat.

The new club, dedicated to the market animal portion of the fair, just had their first meeting in December with 12 members. They plan on meeting monthly until August when they take a break for fair season.

“It teaches kids lessons they will have their whole lives. Like time and money management, lessons they don’t normally get outside of 4-H,” Osborne said.

The club is still accepting a few more members. Anyone interested in joining can contact the Farmington Cooperative Extension at 778-4650 or tiffany.wing@maine.edu.

Additionally, if anyone would like to learn more about purchasing 4-H meat animals, you can contact Osborne at d_lbagley@yahoo.com.