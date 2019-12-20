New assistant director seeks to expand Farmington Recreation Department offerings

FARMINGTON - The new assistant director for the Farmington Recreation Department is settling in after roughly a month of the job and hopes to expand program opportunities for all ages.

Paris Duhamel's first day with the department was Nov. 18, having previously worked for the Skowhegan Parks & Recreation Department under Director Denise LeBlanc. She now will work with Farmington Rec Director Matt Foster to meet the department's goal, to "bring our community alive."

"One of my goals for the department is to offer more programs for all ages," Duhamel said via email Friday. "Youth, adult and seniors. As well as more events."

In addition to her previous work in Skowhegan, Duhamel has extensive experience coaching and as an athlete. In her freshman year at the University of Oregon, Duhamel was on the Division I 2012-2013 Acrobatics & Tumbling National Championship team, later finishing her college career in Division II Track & Field at Adams State University, a program that has won more than 50 national titles. Her coaching experience includes All-Star Cheerleading teams as well as Tumbling programs while she attended college. More recently, she worked at the University of Maine at Farmington, coaching Track & Field/Cross Country, and coaching pole vaulting at Mt. Blue High School over the past year.

"I feel that it is important for people of all ages to be active and feel that being exposed to multiple sports and activities is no only beneficial for people physically but also mentally," Duhamel said.

Duhamel said that she enjoyed her time in Skowhegan, learning a lot from director LeBlanc.

"That was my first job in Parks & Recreation and really enjoyed my time there and am excited to learn more here in Farmington and help Matt grow the department whether it's our programs or our parks," Duhamel said.

Prior to moving to Maine, Duhamel earned her bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from Adams State University. She has lived in Farmington nearly four years, where she also serves on Farmington Fire Rescue. Her fiance, Capt. Scott Baxter, is also on the fire department; the two are expecting their first child in a couple of months.

Duhamel said that she enjoys being outdoors, going on adventures and trying new things.