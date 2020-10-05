New beginner mountain bike trail opening at Titcomb Mountain

FARMINGTON - A new biking trail geared toward beginners is now open thanks to the work of the Farmington Area Trail Builders and Titcomb Mountain. The trail is the first of its kind in the area to accommodate non-biking parents according to Trail Builders' Cedar Dumont.

The parents can supervise the older kids on the trail from the starting area, or walk, bike or jog with the younger ones until confidence is built,” Dumont said.

The three-foot-wide, gravel and dirt path also adheres to the International Mountain Biking Association’s "Green Trail" standards, meaning parents can bring their kids and know what to expect. Some of the obstacles and features of the trail include wooden ramps for kids to practice biking on inclines. The ramps can be removed during winter months for easier maintenance. This was a priority in building the trail, Dumont said, as the Trail Builders didn’t want to be a burden on the Titcomb staff. The Trail Builders are already anticipating plans for expanding the trail for next year.

The need for the trail arose following a spike in mountain biking interest during the COVID-19 pandemic. The absence of a good beginner trail quickly surfaced, and after an inspiring visit to "Mecca of mountain biking" town Bentonville, AK, Dumont presented the idea to Titcomb board members who were enthusiastic about it.

"It keeps people coming to Titcomb year-round,” Dumont said.

Furthermore, the project aligns with Titcomb Mountain’s image as a training mountain. Inexperienced skiers come to Titcomb to build foundational skills that they can then bring to bigger slopes. The beginner mountain bike trail is all about building blocks.

Currently, the trail is approximately 80 percent finished, but is already being used by the public.

“There are new tracks on it every day when I come out to work on it,” Dumont said.

The Trail Builders will be placing the finishing touches on the trail over the next month and are already anticipating plans for expansion next year.