New burger restaurant opening in Wilton

WILTON - A Franklin County native has returned home in order to open a new restaurant on Main Street called Fattie McGee’s.

Owner Hugh Ryan grew up in Farmington and Chesterville before moving to Augusta, Georgia where he ran several restaurants. While searching for the right business opportunity in the South, Ryan came back to western Maine to visit family and discovered 740 Main Street, previously TJ’s Corner Store.

He bought the building and began the long process of preparing the site for business.

“In the first year the furnace broke and all of the pipes froze. Everything flooded,” Ryan said. “I’ve been trying to recoup and get everything put back together since then.”

The work of renovating has been successful in a large part due to Ryan’s family, who are often helping out with various jobs. The family-run restaurant style seems appropriate considering its namesake- a nickname Ryan and his brothers use to jokingly call each other.

A soft opening is tentatively being planned on within the next two months, which Ryan hopes to turn into a celebratory event. He also hopes to eventually add a patio with outdoor seating and possibly live music down the road.

The restaurant will sell homemade burgers and steak subs, with appetizer and side options as well. Ryan plans on using as many local, fresh ingredients as possible.

“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to contribute to the town and create some jobs,” he said.