New Cyber Lions Club takes community service online

FARMINGTON - The first Cyber Lion Club in the state is being organized around four locations, including the Senior Planning Center on the Wilton Road.

Mickayla Gammon, a manager at the planning center and the chair of the new club's liaison with the Lions Club International Foundation, said that the concept was a relatively new one with only a handful of Cyber Lion Clubs in the world. The groups espouse the philanthropic work of the Lions, but hold meetings online or via phone conferences. Even if a member can't make a meeting, Gammon said, they could listen to a recording.

"It's just a lot more flexible," she said.

The Cyber Lions are currently made up mostly by Senior Planning Center staff and their families, but Gammon said that she had been approached by others as the club had begun organizing. The first officer's meeting has already been held, with Tracy Dowland serving as the new club's president.

In addition to the overall goals and initiatives of the Lions, the Cyber Lions intend to focus on helping seniors. Gammon said that the group hopes to help nursing homes, homebound residents and develop activities for seniors.

The concept works both with the Senior Planning Center's own mission, as well as the personal history of company's founder and owner, Tony Arruda, Gammon said. Arruda was a past district governor for the Maine Lions and while he never pushed his employees to participate, Gammon said that the center staff decided to form their own club. The digital nature of the Cyber Lions will allow staff at geographically remote centers to work together.

Other than the 18-year-old threshold requirement, anyone is welcome to join. That includes seniors who may be interested in helping other seniors, Gammon said.

"It's open to anyone who wants to help," Gammon said.