New dispatchers hired, communications equipment discussed

FARMINGTON - County commissioners approved the hiring of two new dispatchers last week, as well as discussing how to dispense with the communication center's old console.

Commissioners approved the hiring of Jeannine Fletcher as a full-time night dispatcher, filling an open position at the Franklin Regional Communications Center. According to Communications Director Stanley Wheeler, Fletcher previously worked at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Also filling an open position is Dean Robinson, who will be the new utility dispatcher. That position fills in for the other dispatchers on an as-needed basis, such as vacation or sick time. Robinson's previous experience includes working as an EMT for NorthStar EMS and as a firefighter for the Jay Fire Department.

Fletcher and Robinson will undergo training and begin six-month probationary periods with the county.

Wheeler and commissioners also discussed the dispatch center's old console. Commissioners approved the purchase of a new Zetron console for $166,516.04 directly from the manufacturer on Dec. 20, 2016. The equipment was since installed by Communication Consulting Service Inc., the county's consultant, and the center will be switching over to the new equipment either this week or the next.

The old console, a 10-plus year-old Motorola model, will remain in place for a couple of weeks, Wheeler said, to ensure there was no issue with the new equipment. After that, the dispatch center has no real use for it, Wheeler said. The dispatch center has been working on setting up a plan to establish an emergency dispatch center at an offsite location, should the existing center need to be abandoned for any reason, but the old console wouldn't be required for that.

Wheeler was uncertain what the equipment could be sold for, as the console is nearing the end of its typical lifespan. Carrabassett Valley had expressed an interest in acquiring it, he noted.

Commissioner Charles Webster of Farmington asked Wheeler to discuss the issue with Rick Davol of Communication Consulting Service Inc. to determine what the value of the old equipment is.

Commissioners also approved a $1,690 expenditure out of criminal forfeiture funds to allow the Franklin County Sheriff's Office to purchase new cameras. Those cameras will replace older pieces of equipment.