New docks, other improvements in works for Wilton

WILTON - The Selectboard approved the purchase of the first of a series of improvements to town recreation facilities Tuesday evening, utilizing funds provided by an anonymous donor to purchase new docks for Kineowatha Park.

The swimming docks currently at Kineowatha are roughly 40 years old with a number of stability issues. They also have upkeep needs which require significant maintenance on the part of the Public Works Department. The Recreation Committee and town officials have discussed replacing the system with a new floating model that would offer safer and more accessibility to residents. The dock system would be deployed in an 'H' configuration, as it is currently.

Recreation Department Director Frank Donald recommended the purchase of a system through the EZ Dock Company for $53,819, with that price including a kayak launching section that would stabilize the watercraft to allow for easier access. Kayaks and paddle boards owned by the town have become increasingly more popular sights on Wilson Lake this year. A down payment of approximately $10,000 would paid this month, with the new dock ready for use next year.

Funds for the new docks will come out of the $360,000 that was donated to the town by a former Wilton resident who passed away, with the only stipulation being that the funds benefit the programs and facilities of the Wilton Recreation Department. The donor's family has asked that the donation remain anonymous. The town's recreation committee has been discussing options for the money, although the town intends to set the largest piece aside as a trust fund.

The precise breakdown of trust fund to project capital has not been set, although town officials have previously expressed a preference to set aside at least $200,000 for the trust fund. Town Manager Rhonda Irish said that the board would be able to discuss its investment options with state groups such as the Maine Community Foundation and Portland Trust. The board did tell Donald to continue pursuing the next two projects the recreation committee has been discussing: playground equipment for the East Wilton Bishop Park and additional, toddler-appropriate equipment for Kineowatha, as well as a replacement structure in Kineowatha.

The playground equipment in Bishop Park would replace an old slide and set of swings, Donald said, while the committee also felt it was appropriate to add equipment for younger, ages 2 through 5 children at Kineowatha.

The committee have also looked at replacing the Skating Rink Warming Shack near the basketball and tennis courts. That 80-year-old, former archery building also doubles as the Rec Department office. Currently, Donald said, that facility has no bathroom facilities for skating rink users or staff, except for a portable toilet, and much of the building is unheated with inadequate storage. The committee currently envisions a 24-foot by 24- to 30-foot building with heated facilities, running water and sewer from nearby lines, a skating rink warming area and storage, as well as additional space for sports equipment. The current heating unit, a 25-year-old model, would likely be replaced.

Donald said that he believed that the town could complete all three projects and have funds left over from the $160,000 figure. A fourth priority would be a bathroom/changing room facility at Bass Park. Other ideas, submitted by residents, included batting cages or a miniature golf course.

The Selectboard will continue investigating the trust fund component, while the recreation committee and Donald flesh out proposals for nearer-term projects. In the longer-term, town officials believe, the trust fund would generate annual income which could go toward other recreation committee projects.

The balance between trust fund/immediate project funding was an important one, Donald said. On one hand, it made sense to be frugal in the short term and create a larger trust fund, but on the other, it may be ultimately cheaper to complete some projects now. Additionally, Donald said, their was a desire to undertake some immediate upgrades in the spirit of the donor's wishes - namely improving recreational opportunities for Wilton residents.