New food truck offers wood-fired meals for everyone

FARMINGTON - A new business in town will be bringing the smoky flavor of wood-fired food to local parking lots, street corners and events with their mobile restaurant Carbon Catering.

"Everything we make touches the grill," founder Nate Gagnon said.

Gagnon and his wife Rachel have been cooking up the idea of a food truck, along with their normal, handmade meals, for some time now, but will finally see the culmination of their efforts on Friday for their grand opening. On July 12 Carbon Catering will be stationed in the parking lot of Tumbledown Brewing on Route 2 for an opening day celebration. Gagnon said they plan to have a regular schedule for the summer, both at Tumbledown and as well as the Giffords Ice Cream parking lot.

Thought the menu is simple, Gagnon said the option of combinations provides a little something for everyone, whether following a paleo diet, gluten free or otherwise. Carbon Catering will offer a choice of handmade or hand cut sausages, steaks and other proteins, with the choice of a salad, rice or sandwich as a base.

"The smokey flavor gives everything so much more," he said.

Gagnon said he has always favored the grill when it comes to cooking- a skill he picked up over the years while traveling around the country. The native Mainer said he and Rachel specifically chose Franklin County to base their business out of, not having any interest in the competition and busy lifestyle of Portland. Though excited to offer their food to the community at large, Gagnon said they do hope to put a strong focus on private events as well.

"We want to be wherever it is that people need food," he said.

