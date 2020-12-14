New goals for Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway

RANGELEY - After working with the plan drawn up in 2000, the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust is collaborating with the Maine DOT to rewrite the Corridor Management Plan for the Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway, one of only four nationally designated scenic byways in the state of Maine. The Corridor Management Plans present goals for the coming 10 to 15 years of the plan’s circulation, proposing projects and ideas for improvements that highlight at least one of the key qualities set forth for scenic byways: cultural, natural, historic, scenic, archeological, or recreational. Program director, Nancy Perlson is heading the project and is asking for community input for those interested in helping to propose a new Corridor Management Plan. The Scenic Byway Council will be hosting a virtual meeting on Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. that community members are encouraged to join and voice their opinions on changes they’d like to see be made on the Byway.

“It’s time for a rewrite, to take a fresh look at the plan. We want the new plan to have a vision and goals to protect, preserve and enhance the Byway,” said Perlson.

Maine DOT State Scenic Byways coordinator, Fred Michaud has the same hopes for the future of the plan.

“First we want to know from the public if there are any more capital needs. Then we’re trying to polish the brand up a bit to make people see Rangeley for the true destination that it is,” said Michaud.

While state and local organizations can sometimes result in miscommunication and a difference in commitment to the end product, according to Perlson the collaboration between the Scenic Byway Committee and the Maine DOT has been cohesive.

“Some states take a minimal role when it comes to byway plans, but the state of Maine has taken a fairly active role in the effort. They’ve been hugely instrumental in past projects. We have great support at the state level, and great commitment at the local level,” said Perlson.

Some of those previous projects have included the installation of interpretive signs along the byway and overlooks such as the Height of the Land and Whip Willow Farm.

The funding for the new Corridor Management Plan will hopefully be coming from a $35 million bill currently pending approval that will be distributed at the national level for scenic byways. The money received would be put towards some of the ideas that the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust hopes to obtain from the public in improving the byway. Efforts such as those outlined in the upcoming plan could help elevate the Rangeley Lakes Scenic Byway to become not just a National Scenic Byway but an All American Road, an honor previously obtained by the Acadia All American Road and a goal of Michaud’s and the State Scenic Byways department for quite some time.

“We’re looking to get a broader range of input in the process,” said Perlson. It’s not enough to have a cohesive relationship between local and state organizations. Community engagement is seen as a necessity on this project. According to Perlson, this will not be the only opportunity to provide input on the Corridor Management Plan, but future opportunities haven’t been confirmed at this time. Those interested in attending the meeting this week can join here: ttps://bit.ly/RangeleyScenicByway. Those wishing to continue to participate actively in the process and the fruition of the proposed projects are welcome to join the Scenic Byway Council as members.