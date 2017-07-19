New hair salon opens in Farmington

FARMINGTON - A new hair salon has opened off the Town Farm Road, on Pine Tree Lane, run by veteran of the trade Valerie Hoyt.

Hoyt began her work in the beauty industry 22 years ago, working for several different businesses in the Farmington area before finally becoming her own boss. She began giving hair cuts when she was a teenager in high school, keeping her family and friends looking neat, and even doing her own.

"I definitely gave a few bad cuts. But back then you could just feather it back and hide it," Hoyt said .

At age 27 Hoyt attended the Maine State Academy of Hair Design in Waterville, and hasn't looked back since. Now with her own studio, Hidden Beauty Hair Salon, Hoyt has the flexibility to run the businesses as she pleases. She plans to evolve it into a multi-service salon, offering not just hair care but massage and nail work as well.

"It's been great to see how many people have followed me. It really reinforces the thought that I am doing things right," Hoyt said.

The salon is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and in the evenings by appointment. Hoyt said she is in search of nail stylists and massage therapists to join her already booming business.