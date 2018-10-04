New Hampshire man indicted on trafficking charges

FARMINGTON - A New Hampshire man discovered at a Masterman Avenue address in Wilton with heroin and crack cocaine was indicted on two counts of trafficking by the Franklin County grand jury Wednesday.

Davian Torres Rodriguez, 27 of Nashau, N.H., was indicted on two counts of trafficking in scheduled drugs, both Class B felonies. The indictment's two charges alleges that Torres Rodriguez was trafficking in heroin and crack cocaine, respectively.

According to Wilton police, on July 14 the department received information from the MDEA regarding the suspected location of a felon involved in an ongoing drug investigation. That investigation, while not directly involving Wilton, had led MDEA to believe that the felon was staying at a residence on Masterman Avenue.

Wilton officers, a Franklin County Sheriff's Office K9 unit and state police went to the Masterman Avenue location. They did not locate the individual referenced by the MDEA investigators, but they did locate Torres Rodriguez. According to an arrest affidavit filed with the Franklin County court, Torres Rodriguez was at the location at the bequest of the original subject of the MDEA information.

Police reportedly found 9.45 grams of heroin and 4.58 grams of suspected crack cocaine on Torres Rodriguez's person. The heroin was allegedly divided in 27 individual bags, while the cocaine was divided into 19 bags.

An indictment means that after considering the evidence the district attorney has presented, the grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a "reasonable belief" that the crime occurred.