New Hampshire murder suspect believed to be in Rumford/Mexico area

RUMFORD - Maine State Police are asking the public's assistance in locating a New Hampshire man wanted in connection with the death of his wife in Berlin, N.H. Police believe the man may be in the Rumford/Mexico region.

Police are looking for Denis Bisson, after New Hampshire authorities issued an arrest warrant for the 52-year-old Berlin, N.H. man for second-degree murder. A command post has been set up on the grounds of Mountain Valley High School in Rumford, with more than three dozen Maine officers currently attempting to locate Bisson. According to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland, Bisson is considered armed and dangerous.

New Hampshire news media reports indicate that Bisson is suspected in the shooting death of his 43-year-old wife. She was found dead in the couple's home early this morning.

There have been no confirmed sightings of Bisson or his truck so far. He is described as 5-foot, six-inches, weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His truck is a silver 2015 Toyota Tundra with NH license plate "ALL-GD."

Anyone who has seen Bisson, his truck, or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Maine State Police in Augusta at 207-624-7076.