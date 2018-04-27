New items added to Chester Greenwood display

FARMINGTON - New items belonging to Chester Greenwood will be on display at the Farmington Historical Society, with an opening reception taking place Saturday May 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The society is located in the Titcomb House at 118 Academy St. This exhibit will be free, but donations are welcome.

The new items, donated by Chester's grandson George Greenwood, include the inventor's roll top desk, typewriter, adding machine, check writer, matching sets of earmuffs and hand muffs, boxes that were used to send earmuff parts to in-home assemblers and a payroll time book which includes names of people who worked in the manufacturing process. The collection brought with it new stories, unheard of by society members, including that Chester used the band of the earmuff as the tines for the metal rake he patented in 1936.

"We didn't know about the matching hand and earmuff sets, and we didn't know that he used the earmuff bands for the rake. In addition, the payroll time book allows us to go back and find the names of people who worked for Chester," society member Jane Woodman said.

The items will be added to the preexisting Greenwood collection which includes marketing materials for the earmuffs, color samples for the decorative faux fur that was added to the original design, and the dress that Isabel Greenwood wore when she married Chester in 1884. The dress, handmade by Isabel, will be on display as well for public viewing.

"We hope to find out more about Isabel. We know she was very involved with suffragette movement here in Farmington, and we've heard that she was the boss of the house," Woodman said.