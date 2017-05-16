New K-9 dog approved for FCSO

FARMINGTON - A replacement for a retired K-9 program dog was approved by county commissioners Tuesday, with funds to come out of this year's Franklin County Sheriff's Office budget.

The FCSO has maintained a K-9 program since 2001, utilizing dogs to locate both narcotics and missing people. Lt. David Rackliffe and Sgt. Nathan Bean are both K-9 handler trainers, and have trained personnel in surrounding counties.

In 2015, Cpl. Chris Chase left the department and his dog, Abby, was subsequently retired from active service. That left the department with two dogs: Rackliffe's dog Justice and Bean's dog Bain.

The issue this year, Bean said, was that Justice was trained to indicate the presence of marijuana, among other drugs. The presence of marijuana, which is now legal under state law, could therefore undermine attempts to use Justice to establish probable cause to search a vehicle for illegal narcotics.

"We feel it's time to fill the K-9 Abby's slot," Bean said. The FCSO had located a certified dog that would come with a money-back guarantee as to its work-ability. The dog, now 13 months old, would come from Robbie Farms of Florida, the same company that sold the FCSO Bain.

Sheriff Scott Nichols said he supported the purchase, saying that he believed that the K-9 program had been responsible for saving three lives in the past four years, from missing hikers to elderly residents suffering from dementia. Given the ongoing opioid epidemic, Nichols said, it was important to have the K-9 units staffed.

Nichols said that he had the $7,000 cost for the dog in his current budget's public safety account. Commissioners unanimously approved expending the money.