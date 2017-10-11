New orthopedic clinic opens in Farmington

FARMINGTON - Central Maine Orthopaedics opened offices on the Livermore Falls Road last month, celebrating its new location with a ribbon cutting ceremony held Tuesday afternoon.

A division of the Spectrum Medical Group, Central Maine Orthopaedics has operated for the past 27 years out of offices in Auburn. They are no stranger to the greater Farmington area, having previously maintained clinic hours at practitioners' offices for local clients. According to Kelly David, CMO's marketing and public relations manager, the company saw a need for specialized, orthopedic services in Franklin County.

"People have been really welcoming," David said Tuesday, a little less than a month after CMO opened in its Livermore Falls Road location. "We've been really pleased with the turnout so far."

CMO also operates in Bridgton and Rumford, in addition to its Auburn location.

The office, located at 176 Livermore Falls Road in Farmington, includes three exam rooms for a rotating group of specialists and their support staff. CMO operates in the field of in orthopedics, medicine relating to bone or muscle issues, and has specialists for spine issues, hand and upper-body extremities, joint replacement, foot and ankle issues and Sports Medicine. The facility has the same resources available in Auburn, David said, with the exception of an in-house X-ray machine. Clients requiring an X-Ray would likely be referred to nearby Franklin Memorial Hospital.

For now, the office is open on Fridays, adding an additional day every other week. CMO will look to possibly expand those hours in the future as demand warrants.

Dr. Michael Regan said that CMO sensed a need for a local office when they were working clinic hours in Farmington. He said that the physical office represented a way to support both patients, who wouldn't need to drive to Auburn or Rumford, as well as the community. CMO's staff would be welcoming suggestions for possible additional times and days to be open, he said.

CMO, a new Franklin County Chamber of Commerce member, was welcomed to the area by Executive Director Penny Meservier and members of the Chamber board.

CMO can be contacted at 783-1328 to schedule an appointment. More contact information is available through the company's website, located here.