New ownership breathes new life into Phillips plant

PHILLIPS - For seven years, the plant sat empty alongside the Rangeley Road, its building shuttered and trucks parked in place. Then, in May, the newly-christened North Country Concrete shipped its first load of concrete, utilizing its two operational trucks.

Since then, North Country Concrete has brought six trucks online, and is in the process of rebuilding a seventh on-site in the plant's machine shop. Running six days a week, the plant has expanded its offerings to recycle unused concrete, provide different mix designs and offer other products, such as grout.

The plant was originally constructed by Leo Barolet of Lac Megantic, Quebec, operating under the name USA Concrete for approximately a dozen years. It closed in 2009, with the Phillips plant sitting idle until late 2016, when it was purchased by Bruce Manzer.

After purchasing the plant and associated trucks, according to plant manager Jonathan Wilbur Sr., Manzer invested in rebuilding the building, repairing the trucks and hiring employees. Work began in earnest on Feb. 27, 2017; by May, the plant had two trucks by May and shipped its first load under the name North Country Concrete LLC.

Now, Wilbur says, the plant has six trucks in operation and is working on a seventh, predominantly producing transit mixes. The company is also recycling unused concrete returned to the plant to make large blocks for use in gravel pits, as barriers and for retaining walls. North Country Concrete produces a variety of mix designs, including concrete with reinforced polymesh or micro mesh. It also produces two types of grout, curb back fill and flowable fill mixes.

North Country Concrete is open from 6 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday and Saturday by appointment from 6 a.m. until noon. The company can be reached at 639-2198.