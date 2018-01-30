New Portland resident wins first annual Moose Calling Contest

FARMINGTON - The first annual Wild Game Dinner and Moose Calling Contest brought a crowd to Tuck's Ale House last weekend to sample local, grilled meat and to try their hand at moose calling.

The event was the brain child of LEAP Director Darryl Wood and Sen. Tom Saviello, a unique approach to raising funds for the local non-profit, while highlighting the best of local culture. The successful afternoon raised more than $1,500 for LEAP and Wood said they look forward to hosting it again next year.

"It's kind of fun to do these cabin fever relievers during the middle of winter, where everybody gets together to enjoy good food for a great cause," Wood said.

Next month, LEAP will host the second annual Franklin County Great Chili Cook-Off, details to follow.

The winner of the moose calling contest was New Portland resident Glenn Durland.