New representative for District 74; other incumbents reelected throughout Franklin County

Residents of Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls will have a new representative in Augusta, while other races across the county went to incumbents Tuesday.

Sheila Lyman, a Livermore Falls resident and Republican candidate for House District 74, received 2,690 votes in Jay, Livermore and her hometown to unseat incumbent Rep. Christina Riley (D - Jay). In Franklin County, Lyman received 1,368 votes in Jay, while Riley received 1,274.

Elsewhere, incumbent legislators won reelection throughout the county. State Sen. Russell Black (R - Wilton) received 10,249 votes in Franklin County, topping Democratic challenger and fellow Wilton resident Jan Collins' 6,737 votes. Black further expanded his lead by roughly another 350 votes in Kennebec County.

Rep. Thomas Skolfield (R - Weld) took two-thirds of the Franklin County vote in House District 112, representing Avon, Carrabassett Valley, Carthage, Kingfield, Phillips, Starks, Weld and several unorganized territories, defeating Democratic challenger Peter Bourgelais of Phillips by a combined vote of 2,033 to 1,014, while winning by a similar margin in Anson and New Portland.

Rep. Scott Landry Jr. (D - Farmington) was reelected to House District 113, receiving 2,788 votes in Farmington and New Sharon compared to the 2,000 votes recorded for Republican candidate Stephan Bunker, a Farmington resident and fellow selectman.

Rep. Randall Hall (R - Wilton) also won reelection throughout District 114 - Chesterville, Industry, New Vineyard, Strong, Temple and Wilton - with 3,149 votes to Democratic challenger Gregory Kimber of Temple's 1,685 votes.

Rep. Frances Head (R - Bethel) was also reelected, receiving 965 votes in House District 117's Franklin County communities of Rangeley and nearby plantations, compared to Democratic candidate Savannah Sessions' 617. Most of that district is outside of the county, with Head winning roughly 55 percent of the vote district-wide.

Farmington voters easily approved a proposal to create a solar power project on top of the town's old landfill, with 2,992 votes in favor and 788 votes opposed. The 25-acre parcel would be leased to Boulevard Associates, LLC for 20 years at the cost of $1,250 per acre. The company would construct, own and operate the project, which would be called the Farmington Landfill DG Solar Energy Center.

In addition to approximately $31,250 in annual revenue, the project would be taxable.

In other local issues, David Haley was elected to the Board of Selectmen for a one-year term, receiving 336 votes to Anthony Atkinson's 143 and Mark Beauregard's 254.