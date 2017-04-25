New selectperson elected; two budget articles voted down in Jay

JAY - Residents elected a new selectperson and voted down two town department budgets at Tuesday's town meeting referendum vote.

Gary McGrane, a former county commissioner, was elected to the Board of Selectpersons with 247 votes, surpassing incumbent Selectperson Tom Goding's 218 votes and fellow challenger Anthony Couture's 167 votes. Selectperson Timothy DeMillo was reelected to the board, receiving 396 votes to challenger Ricky Merrill's 218 votes. A total of 647 ballot were counted as part of the town meeting referendum.

Also elected was Dale LeBlanc and Robert Staples to the RSU 73 school board, running unopposed. Incumbent Board of Trustees members Gerald Hutchinson and Raymond Fleury II were reelected respectively to the Jay Village and North Jay water districts, also running unopposed.

Two budgetary articles failed to pass: Article 7, which proposed to set the Town Government budget at $464,000, was voted down with 258 yes votes and 375 no votes; and Article 14, setting the Sewer Department budget at $531,000, was voted down by a vote of 251 yes and 378 no. As proposed, the budgets would have represented decreases of roughly $40,000 and $10,000, respectively, as compared to the current fiscal year.

The board discussed the eventuality of budgetary articles failing to pass at Tuesday's selectperson meeting, agreeing that the board would meet with budget committee members and department heads on Monday, May 1, if possible. The location of that meeting has yet to be determined.

Two other articles were extremely close: Article 11, which set the Police Department budget at $658,000, passed by a single vote; while Article 16, which passed the Public Works Department budget at $1.2 million, passed by two votes. Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said that ballot clerks recounted the police department vote by hand and that the total, 320 yes and 319 no, equaled the machine count.

The police budget represents a $95,000 reduction from the current fiscal year, including the elimination of a detective position and replacing it with a 16-hour-a-week part-time position, saving the town approximately $70,000 in salary and benefits.

A reduced budget for the Transfer Station also passed, effectively eliminating curbside pickup in Jay as of July 1, 2017. There will also likely be a decrease in the number of hours the transfer station is open each week.