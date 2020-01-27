New Sharon approves moratorium on transmission line projects

NEW SHARON - Residents overwhelmingly approved a six-month moratorium on transmission line projects at a special town meeting Saturday morning, becoming the third town along the route of the proposed New England Clean Energy Connect to enact such a moratorium.

According to Town Clerk Pamela Adams, 101 registered voters attended the meeting. A single resident voted against the moratorium; the rest of the body was in favor.

The Elective Electrical Transmission Corridor Moratorium will prohibit any permitting or other approval processes relating to the corridors, including Central Maine Power's NECEC project. The moratorium will retroactively extend back to Jan. 7 - when the selectboard began discussing the issue - and remain in effect until either the Site Plan Review Ordinance is amended or until July 23. That 180-day period could be renewed by the selectboard, following a public hearing, if more time is necessary to amend the ordinance.

Modifications to the Site Plan Review Ordinance could address issues relating to visual impact, noise, environmental and public health among others relating to the installation of transmission lines, per the wording of the town meeting article.

Previously, the towns of Wilton and Caratunk voted to enact similar moratoriums. New Sharon voted last year to oppose the NECEC project.

CMP has previously said that it intends to complete permitting processes and begin construction in 2020.