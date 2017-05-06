New Sharon family loses home in fire

NEW SHARON - A 15-year-old boy was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital Saturday morning after reporting that his home on Swan Road had caught fire.

Home alone at the time, the boy discovered the fire in the back bedroom. He was cleaning out the shed at the time, going back and forth to the mobile home. In the boy's attempts to assess how bad the fire was, he breathed in smoke, according to New Sharon Fire Chief John Welch. The boy was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital via NorthStar EMS.

Resident Bobbie Jo Foster was at work at the time of the incident. She was notified by her son of the fire and met the NorthStar ambulance at FMH.

"We believe the fire actually started in the middle of the home," Welch said. "Unfortunately, it's a total loss."

In addition to the New Sharon Fire Department, the departments of Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, Wilton and Temple also reported to the scene.

The home was completely destroyed by the blaze and Red Cross will be offering temporary assistance to the family.

It is the second blaze the New Sharon department has responded to in as many days; a two-story residence on the Kimball Pond Road burned down Friday morning.