New Sharon fire kills woman and dog

NEW SHARON - A woman and her dog perished in a fire early Saturday morning; New Sharon Fire Department Chief John Welch said they received the call at 2:45 a.m. yesterday morning.

Several departments responded to the call of an engulfed home including Farmington, Wilton, Rome, Industry, Chesterville and Temple. By the time they arrived on the scene, the home, at 198 Mile Hill Road, was completely destroyed according to Welch.

The state Fire Marshall is currently investigating the cause of the fire, but Welch said it likely started as a chimney fire, or was caused by the electric space heater that the resident often used.

"It wasn't a good setup to begin with, and we had told her that," Welch said.

The woman, whose identity has net yet been released, often kept the space heater next to her bed, and in the same room as the wood stove, according to Welch.

The scene was cleared at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday morning after having closed Route 27 for several hours.