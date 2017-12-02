New Sharon man admits to burning truck

FARMINGTON - A local man pleaded guilty to burning a truck in early 2016, receiving an eight-year, suspended sentence in Franklin County Superior Court Friday.

Michael Davis, 22 of New Sharon, pleaded guilty to arson, a Class A felony. A second count of arson stemming from the same, Feb. 4 incident, was dismissed as part of the arranged plea. Davis, who burned a vehicle belonging to a man who had been seeing a woman that Davis had previously known, was sentenced to eight years, entirely suspended, followed by three years of probation. That sentence is designed to align with the existing, 15-month prison sentence that Davis just served on a burglary conviction, effectively tying additional suspended prison time to the probation.

According to evidence that Assistant District Attorney Josh Robbins said would have been presented by the state had the case proceeded to trail, a vehicle belonging to a local man was discovered burning in the early morning hours of Feb. 4, 2016 in Jay. The vehicle was located on property belonging to the parents of the man's girlfriend. The woman's phone was missing and the man's shoes were also gone, Robbins said, in an apparent attempt to force the man to run outside in his bare feet.

Tracks could be seen thanks to a recent snowfall and police followed them from the garage into a nearby orchard and a driveway where vehicle tracks could be seen. Police eventually searched Davis' residence in New Sharon and reported finding wallets and phones belonging to the woman and another acquaintance.

Robbins said that the state would have also relied on testimony from another inmate at Franklin County Detention Center who reported that Davis told him that he had poured gasoline on the hood of the victim's truck and set it on fire.

Davis' attorney, Jeffrey Wilson, said that some of the state's evidence could be contested at trial - he termed the likelihood of an arson conviction as a 50-50 - but that among the more damaging elements that would have been testimony from an acquaintance of Davis' who told police that the New Sharon man had approached her and requested she provide him with an alibi. He noted that the plea arrangement was in his client's best interest as it protected him against returning to jail just as his 15-month sentence concluded.

Davis was found guilty on a burglary complaint that resulted in a six-year, all but 15-month suspended sentence that concluded Saturday. Those charges stem from conduct that took place prior to the arson, but the arson was not part of that arranged sentence.

The arson sentence will run concurrent to the burglary sentence. Effectively, the arson conviction will extend the suspended sentence tied to Davis' probation from six years, minus the time served, to eight years.

Restitution was not being requested as part of the arranged sentence, Robbins said, as insurance had covered the loss of the vehicle.