New Sharon man arrested after allegedly threatening landlords with knife

NEW SHARON - A local man was arrested Wednesday, after he allegedly threatened his landlords with a knife.

Darryl Nelson, 42 of New Sharon, was arrested on the charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony. Police say he threatened his landlords after being served eviction paperwork, but the dispute never reached the point of physical altercation.

According to information released by Franklin County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Steve Lowell, multiple deputies responded after receiving a call at approximately 12:54 p.m. on July 18, from the Beans Corner Road in New Sharon. Initial reports indicated that a male subject was "actively engaging" his landlords with a knife as part of a landlord/tenant dispute.

The landlords provided the address where the knife was allegedly displayed and then met responding officers down the road. They said the dispute originated in Nelson refusing to vacate the property after being given initial eviction paperwork.

Nelson was arrested on the felony threatening charge. He was transported to Franklin County Detention Center and later released on $500 cash bail, with conditions that he not have any contact with the landlords. His next scheduled court appearance is Aug. 28.

Lowell said that responding FCSO personnel included himself, Deputy Keith Madore, Deputy Brad Scovil and Lt. David Rackliffe.