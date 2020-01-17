New Sharon man arrested on possession charge

NEW SHARON - A local man was arrested Monday after police allegedly found methamphetamine in his residence in a search conducted during a probation check.

Robin Flagg Jr., 46 of New Sharon, has been charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, a Class C felony. The charge stems from more than 200 milligrams of meth that an agent with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency reportedly discovered while searching his bedroom.

According to an arrest affidavit filed with the court system, Flagg was on probation on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs that originated in Massachusetts and had since transferred to Maine. On Monday, an MDEA agent searched Flagg's residence in accordance with that probation, reportedly discovering meth enclosed within a black film case inside a dresser drawer, as well as a small pink coin bag near Flagg's bed and another, small bag. A handheld narcotics analyzer indicated that the substance found inside the various containers was meth. The search also located a scale, several needles and two spoons with a substance suspected to be meth on them, as well as several baggies with a white residue.

According to the affidavit, Flagg admitted to the MDEA agent, as well as his probation officer, that he had injected meth in the past 48 hours.

Flagg was charged with felony possession, as the weight of the meth allegedly located in the bedroom exceeded 200 milligrams.

Flagg was transported to Franklin County Detention Center. Following his appearance in court Wednesday, bail was set at $250 cash. Conditions of Flagg's release would include no use or possession of illegal drugs, with random search and test for the same.