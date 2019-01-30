New Sharon man arrested on terrorizing, firearm charges

NEW SHARON - A local man allegedly threatened to harm a woman Tuesday afternoon, resulting in state and county law enforcement responding to a Main Street residence and arresting him.

Philip Howe, 44 of New Sharon, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing, with prior convictions for same, a Class C felony; as well as possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, also a Class C felony.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, a New Sharon woman called 9-1-1 at approximately 3:08 p.m. Tuesday afternoon to report that Howe had threatened to physically harm her. As Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Maine State Police responded to the scene, the woman told dispatchers that Howe had been intoxicated for multiple days. She said that Howe had left the residence and was armed with a handgun.

As she was speaking to dispatchers, Nichols said, Howe returned to the residence. The caller locked herself in the bathroom.

FCSO Lt. David St. Laurent was the first to arrive. Through a window, he reportedly saw Howe pacing inside the residence. Next to arrive on the scene was MSP Trooper Reid Bond. Upon Bond's arrival, Howe exited the residence and was taken into custody by St. Laurent and Bond. The handgun was found nearby.

Other responding officers included FCSO Deputies Brian McCormick and Alan Elmes, Det. Ken Charles and MSP Det. David Powser.

Howe was arrested on felony charges of terrorizing and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person transported to Franklin County Detention Center. He is currently being held without bail. Class C felonies can carry prison sentences of up to 5 years in duration.

McCormick is the lead investigator on the case, Nichols said.

"This is another example of deputies and troopers working together in Franklin County to resolve potentially serious incidents peacefully," Nichols said.