New Sharon man indicted for unlawful sexual contact

NEW SHARON - A local man was indicted by the Franklin County grand jury Wednesday on one charge of unlawful sexual contact.

Benjamin Savage, 25 of New Sharon, was indicted on one count of unlawful sexual contact, a Class A felony, relating to an alleged incident that occurred between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, 2017.

According to an arrest affidavit submitted to the court by Franklin County Sheriff's Office Det. Kenneth Charles, FCSO received a referral in June through Department of Health and Human Services Child Protective Services that had been originally made by a family member of a juvenile. That juvenile, who was less than the age of 12 when the incident allegedly occurred, reportedly told the family member that Savage, a family friend, had engaged in unlawful sexual contact. That contract allegedly included penetration.

Following an interview with Savage in late June, Charles wrote in the affidavit, the New Sharon man was arrested for unlawful sexual contact.

An indictment means that after considering the evidence the district attorney has presented, the grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a "reasonable belief" that the crime occurred.