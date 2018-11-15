New Sharon man pleads guilty to unlawful sexual contact

FARMINGTON - A New Sharon man received a five-year, partially-suspended prison sentence Tuesday, after pleading guilty to having unlawful sexual contact with a juvenile in December 2017.

Benjamin Savage, 25 of New Sharon, plead guilty to unlawful sexual contact, a Class C felony, relating to an incident that occurred between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, 2017. Savage had previously been indicted on a Class A felony charge of unlawful sexual contact; that charge was dismissed as part of the arranged plea. He waived indictment on the Class C felony Tuesday, according to court documents.

According to an arrest affidavit submitted to the court by Franklin County Sheriff's Office Detective Kenneth Charles, the FCSO received a referral in June through Department of Health and Human Services Child Protective Services of a complaint that had been originally made by a family member of a juvenile. That juvenile reportedly told the family member that Savage, a family friend, had engaged in unlawful sexual contact.

Savage was interviewed by Charles and then arrested in late June. He was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury in October.

The arranged plea includes a five-year prison sentence, the maximum allowable for a Class C felony, with two years suspended, meaning he would spend three years in prison. Following his release, Savage will be on probation for three years.

Conditions of his suspension include no contact with children under the age of 18 and the completion of counseling. He will be required to register in accordance with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.