New Sharon resident assaulted, Readfield man arrested following stand-off

NEW SHARON - A resident on Mile Hill Road was reportedly assaulted Sunday evening after police said a Readfield man violated bail conditions and broke into the home.

Maine State Police responded to a call at 8:42 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22 of a burglary and assault in progress, according to a press release. Upon arriving at the scene, troopers found that 26-year-old suspect Logan Gardner of Readfield had fled the scene. Gardner was allegedly breaking bail by being at the home; due to a domestic assault charge his bail conditions banned him from both the house and the victim who resides there.

According to the State Police, Gardner reportedly entered the home through a second story window and attacked the homeowner who attempted to confront him. "The homeowner sustained significant facial fractures after being repeatedly punched in the face. Gardner also attempted to push the homeowner off the second story balcony. The homeowner received medical attention, and troopers stayed at the home until Gardner was in custody," according to the press release.

Several troopers arrived at Gardner's home on the Gorden Road in Readfield shortly after realizing he had fled the scene in New Sharon. Gardner's vehicle was parked in the driveway. Troopers were reportedly alerted by family members that Gardner was in possession of a firearm; Maine State Police Tactical and Crisis Negotiation team arrived at the scene to assist. According to the press release, Gardner and officers were in a standoff for several hours before Gardner surrendered and was taken into custody. He was medically evaluated and then taken to Franklin County Detention Center where he was charged with felony Class B burglary, felony Class B aggravated assault and felony Class C violation of conditions of release.

Deputies from the Franklin County and Kennebec County Sheriff’s Offices, Readfield Fire Dept., New Sharon Fire Dept., NorthStar Ambulance, and Winthrop Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.