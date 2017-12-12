New Sharon residents vote down new fire station/town office proposal

NEW SHARON - More than 100 residents attended Monday night's special town meeting about whether the town office and fire station buildings should be replaced. After lengthy discussion, the article was voted down in a 58 to 71 vote.

The building that stands as the Town Office was built in 1950 to serve as the local high school and was purchased by the town after the district consolidated. The fire station resides in a structure that was built as a carriage house in the early 1800s. According to the building committee's presentation, both buildings have seen significant damage and decline in the last 30 years. Town management has been considering a project since 1980.

A series of photographs were presented to residents in the Cape Cod Hill School gymnasium, showing details of the leaking roof, mold growth, asbestos exposure and the deteriorating structure. Due to these issues, the building's previous insurer refused to offer coverage, according to the committee's presentation, and management had to seek other options.

"In addition to the structural and environmental issues, the building is inadequate size for all of the trucks and gear," Chair Selectman Travis Pond said.

A building committee formed several months ago to develop a proposal, which was presented to residents in an informational portion of the meeting prior to Monday’s vote. Dirigo Engineering had drawn up a proposal to build a joint fire station/town office at the site of the current town office and ball field.

Many residents voiced their concern over the impact to taxes if the building proposal were to pass. If it had passed, the project would have been funded through a 12-month construction loan at 2.54 percent interest through Camden National Bank. At the conclusion of construction, the bank loan would have been paid off by financing through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, at an interest rate of 3.5 percent over 30 years. In total, the project was estimated at costing $2.98 million in principal and interest.

The town's Fire Station Reserve account, consisting of approximately $300,000, would have gone toward the project to reduce the amount the town would be required to borrow.

In addition to an increase in taxes, residents were concerned about what they described as the fast paced planning phase of the project, saying they wanted more time to think things over and weigh out all of the options. Some residents were also concerned about what would happen to the ball field if the building had been approved. Pond said some options had been discussed, but it would be up to the town to appropriate the money from the General Assistance fund to rebuild the field.

Others supported taking care of the issues at hand, saying the new building had been a long time coming.

The final vote was 58 in favor to 71 opposed.