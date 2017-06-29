New Sharon selectmen, library trustees meet to discuss library accounts

NEW SHARON - An informational meeting took place Tuesday to determine the best course of action for the library's funding. Trustees and selectmen met with the town's attorney, David Sanders, in the Congregational Church to discuss who should ultimately have control of the library's bank accounts.

For years the Jim Ditzler Memorial Public Library was overseen financially by the trustees of the New Sharon Schools and Ministerial Fund. The trustees determine how best to spend funds raised through donations, grants and money raised at the annual town meeting. That money is used for library renovations, new books or to assist local students by providing materials.

Selectmen have voiced their concern about the transparency of the funds, specifically the number of accounts the library has and who has access to those accounts. Town officials have expressed that if the town treasurer had control over the library's funds, there would be more accountability for those accounts.

Trustees argued they have had control over the library accounts for some time without issue. Concerns were also raised that donations and/or funds raised for the New Sharon Schools and Ministerial Fund in excess of their budget would be lost to the town after the fiscal year concluded.

Sanders pointed out the trustees' accounts are currently uninsured; the library could use the town's insurance if brought those accounts under New Sharon's umbrella. He also explained the right of the selectpersons to decide if the town should take over the library's accounting.

The town officials are likely to have this topic on their agenda at the next meeting on July 5.