New Sharon special town meeting to discuss town office/fire station project

NEW SHARON - Residents will vote on whether to undertake a $1.8 million town office/fire station project at a special town meeting Monday, with an informational meeting to begin the proceedings at 6:30 p.m.

The new building would provide a home for the town's fire department, as the town's insurance agency has indicated that the current fire station will no longer be insured due to structural issues relating to the roof and other areas. That building is also under-sized for the department's equipment.

The project would also provide space for the town government operations, which currently operate out of the old school building. That building, planners say, has a number of issues including a leaky roof, black mold and asbestos inside the structure, as well as an old heating system that requires constant attention and is expensive to operate. The town's insurance agency downgraded the value of the building and increased the town's deductible earlier this year.

​A committee of residents have been meeting since last fall on the issue. It currently consists of Chair Don Cornelio, Joyce Alcorn, Forrest Bonney, Dana Dill, Scott Nichols, John Welch and Darlene Power.

The special town meeting will ask voters to approve a capital project at the site of the existing town office, funding it with up to $1.8 million in financing through Camden National Bank and U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development. Camden National would be providing short-term financing in the form of a 12-month construction loan at 2.54 percent interest. At the conclusion of construction, the bank loan would be paid off by financing through the USDA Rural Development, at an interest rate of 3.5 percent over 30 years. In total, the project is estimated cost $2.98 million in principal and interest.

The town's Fire Station Reserve account, currently consisting of approximately $300,000, would go toward the project to reduce the amount the town would be required to borrow.

Dirigo provided five options for the site, ranging as high as $2.1 million. Options to renovate the existing building were nearly as expensive as simply replacing it. The option the town will consider would demolish the existing structure and replace it with a combined fire station/town office building on the same site.

Additional articles at the town meeting would allow the Select Board to award contracts associated with the project and sell off the current fire station. Any funds garnered through that sale would go toward reducing the debt.

An informational meeting will lead off Monday's event, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Cape Cod Hill School.