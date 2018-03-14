New Sharon tests new election process on March 16

NEW SHARON - After passing an article last year that changed the election process for town officials, a secret ballot system will open at the Town Office from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 16.

Four positions will be voted on, with candidates in all four seats running uncontested for reelection. Selectman Travis Pond will be running for reelection to the Selectboard, Erin Norton is running for another term as treasurer, Edward John Pond as road commissioner and Jeffrey Harris as director on the Regional School Unit 9 school board. All positions are for three-year terms.

The meeting itself will take place at Cape Cod Hill School on Saturday, March 17 beginning at 9 a.m. as usual. Selectboard Chair Lorna Nichols said the warrant does not contain any significant budgetary changes, resulting in a roughly 1 percent increase as compared to last year if passed. Warrants are available at the Town Office, Douin's Market and Sandy River Farm Supply.

"We're going to be pretty boring this year," Nichols said.