New Sharon to hold special town meeting on town office building

NEW SHARON - A special town meeting will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the Masonic Hall to discuss and vote on a proposal to construct a new fire station/town office at the site of the current building.

That building, an old high school built in 1950 that was purchased by the town years ago, has been closed since Oct. 8. A pipe associated with the furnace system burst, sending hot water and steam into the building. Further complicating the town's response to that incident is the fact that the old seamed pipe was wrapped in asbestos insulation, creating an air quality issue.

The Board of Selectmen signed an agreement with Chesterville, who has been providing New Sharon residents for their registration needs. New Sharon also has online registration services through Rapid Renewal, which has continued to work for preexisting vehicle registration renewals.

According to a statement issued by the board, town officials have been working with a building committee, the fire department and an engineer to develop a solution to put before the voters. The Dec. 3 special town meeting will focus on a proposal to take the existing town office down to its foundation and add a new fire station in the front of the new structure, with space for town office operations in the back.

"By approaching things in this way, we have been able to reduce the cost and timeframe for completion," the statement reads, "keeping the cost to taxpayers at the lowest possible rate."

During construction, the statement indicates, the town would have the opportunity to locate town functions at the nearby vestry.

The special town meeting will also include an article to sell the current firehouse.

The question of building a joint fire station/town office was put before voters before, back in 2017. At that time, town officials pointed to a leaking roof, moldy rooms, asbestos and other issues considered significant enough to cause the building's previous insurer to refuse to continue to cover the structure. At a special town meeting in December 2017, voters rejected a $1.7-plus million proposal to construct a new building by a vote of 58 in favor and 71 opposed.

According to the statement, the board intends to meet tonight to finalize the warrant for the Dec. 3 meeting. The meeting will begin with an informational session from 6 to 6:30 p.m.