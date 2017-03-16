New Sharon town meeting is Saturday

NEW SHARON - The annual town meeting will take place at 9 a.m. in the gymnasium of Cape Cod Hill School Saturday, with voters considering articles relating to nomination papers, the fire department and the budget.

Voters will fill one of three seats on the Board of Selectmen for a 3-year term, with Selectman Lorna Nichols expected to run for reelection. Residents will also select a treasurer, road commissioner and town tax collector, all for 1-year terms, as well as a water district trustee for a 5-year term.

This may be the last year that nominations for town positions are accepted from the town meeting floor. A series of articles at the end of the warrant would institute the use of nomination papers and ballots to elect town officials.

The proposed budget is down from the $917,000 in expenditures approved by residents at the 2016 town meeting, coming in at a recommended $893,000.

Article 5 proposes to raise and appropriate funds to cover the salaries of the Town Clerk and Tax Collector positions, as well as $3,200 in additional funds for the position of Deputy Clerk and Tax Collector. The position was removed from the warrant in 2016 but is being reinstated for this year's vote.

Another new proposed expenditure would be to add $10,000 to the Capital Roads Reserve Fund. If approved, the fund will be added to over time to provide the town with money for road projects.

"It will be much like our fire truck reserve account that we have added to over time," Nichols said. "If it passes it will help us avoid needing to take out a big loan if something were to happen."

Selectboard members are recommending providing additional money for the New Sharon Historical Committee, a sum of $3,000. The funds will not only go toward the general upkeep of historical artifacts housed at the museum, but will also provide the committee with money to plan this year's Prince Baker Day Festival. The town hosted their first Prince Baker Day last summer, named after the founder of New Sharon.

Residents will also be asked to consider approving the "Fire Department Ordinance of the Town of New Sharon," which can be seen here. The ordinance would establish a municipal fire department, led by a fire chief that would be appointed by the selectmen for a 3-year term. New Sharon Fire and Rescue is not currently a municipal department.