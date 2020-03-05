New Sharon town meeting is this Saturday

NEW SHARON - Town residents will gather Saturday, March 7, at Cape Cod Hill School for the annual town meeting. Elections will take place on March 6 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge and the regular meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the CCHS cafeteria.

Selectman Lorna Nichols is running uncontested this year for another three-year term. Town Clerk/Tax Collector Pamela Adams is up for reelection as well, running uncontested for another three-year term.

The 52-article warrant is relatively straightforward, according to Nichols.

The $1,014,035 million budget represents an increase of $21,000 or 2.12 percent over the previous fiscal year on municipal appropriations.

Article 52 in the warrant will ask residents whether or not they'd like to finalize a loan for a soon-to-be constructed town office and fire station. The article is a statement provided by Town Treasurer Erin Norton, meeting the requirement of bond council to notify residents. The decision to construct the new building was passed at a special town meeting in December. Voters approved borrowing up to $982,400 for the structure which will be located in the same place as the present building. That amount, not to exceed $982,400, would be financed through an interim 12-month construction loan, followed by a 3.45 percent fixed interest rate loan for 10 years. At the end of the 10-year term, the board would further be authorized to renegotiate the note to extend it by 5 or 10 years. At the estimated interest rate, the $982,400 is expected to generate $277,403 in interest over a 15-year period.

"We're king of boring again this year. We've been very focused on the new building," Nichols said.